Sonbhadra Mining Collapse: Death Toll Climbs to 6, District Administration Releases List of Victims

Sonbhadra: The death toll in the devastating mining accident at the Obra Billi area has risen to six, with authorities recovering another dead body during the ongoing multi-agency rescue operation. The district administration has now released the names of all deceased labourers.

The victims have been identified as:

1. Raju Singh Gond, 40, son of Triveni Singh, resident of Persoi Tola Amerinia, Obra

2. Santosh Yadav, 30, son of Shobhanath Yadav, resident of Karamsar, Panari, Obra

3. Indrajit Yadav, 32, son of Shobhanath Yadav, resident of Karamsar, Panari, Obra

4. Rabindra alias Nanak, 18, son of Rajkumar, resident of Kachanarwa, Kon

5. Ramkhelavan, 32, son of Sitaram, resident of Khader, Panari

6. Kripashankar, son of Surajram, resident of Khader Panari, Kharwar community

The tragic incident occurred when a section of the hill collapsed inside a stone quarry, trapping multiple labourers under heavy debris. Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Department, and CISF have been working continuously for over 45 hours, battling unstable terrain and frequent sliding of loose soil.

Advertisement

A heavy police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) presence continues at the site as operations remain underway. District officials are coordinating with local contractors to determine whether any workers are still missing.

Further updates are awaited as the rescue operation progresses.