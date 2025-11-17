Sonbhadra Mining Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 5 as 45-Hour Rescue Operation Continues

New Delhi: The death toll in the tragic mining accident at the Billi area under the Obra police station limits has risen to five after authorities recovered another body during ongoing rescue operations. Four bodies were retrieved overnight, and police confirmed on Sunday that a fifth victim has also been found.

Rescue efforts have now stretched into the 45th hour, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Department, and CISF working tirelessly amid massive debris and unstable conditions. A large contingent of police and PAC personnel has been deployed at the site to maintain order and assist in the operation.

The incident occurred in the Obra Billi mining zone, where a sudden collapse trapped several labourers under tonnes of rubble. Officials say the search will continue until every trapped worker is accounted for. Authorities are yet to release the identities of the deceased as the rescue operation remains underway.