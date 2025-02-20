Updated 22:32 IST, February 20th 2025
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In New Delhi, Say Sources
Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Congress patriarch Sonia Gandhi , 78, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, PTI reported citing sources on Thursday. According to reports, the senior Congress leader is doing fine and is likely to be discharged. As of now, it is yet to be confirmed whether she visited hospital for a regular check up or for any other issue.
Reports said that Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital earlier today. She's under observation of a team of doctors but the cause of her admission is not known yet.
This is a developing story, more to follow…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 22:20 IST, February 20th 2025