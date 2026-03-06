'Soon Going To Float A Political Party': K Kavitha

Tirumala: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi member and daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao, K Kavitha, on Friday announced that she will soon form a political party for the people of Telangana. This comes after a Delhi Court discharged her, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

She was at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala to express her gratitude for the Lord's blessings, when she told ANI, "I hope that with the blessings of Lord Balaji, we are soon going to float a political party in the Telangana state... The entire nation has seen how we have been subjected to this kind of discrimination and how we are subjected to this kind of witch hunt through agencies by the Union government.

"I hope the whole nation, and especially the women of this nation, stand with me. I am confident that the people of Telangana will bless me. The party will be a regional party working for the people of Telangana," she added. K Kavitha was suspended from BRS for her remarks against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

On September 1, 2025, K Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

Kavitha later resigned from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and her MLC post on September 3. Further speaking about the Delhi Excise Policy case, K Kavitha called it a "witch hunt", accusing the centre of "targeting" opposition political parties.

"The way a political witch hunt has happened in this country, the way we have been targeted just because we are from a different political party. It is quite unfortunate in this country, and today the judiciary has seen through this web of lies and discharged all of us," she said.

The central agencies had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy in 2021-22, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced, and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.