sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Soren Govt's Free Coaching Scheme in Jharkhand Gives Wings to Tribal Students' Dreams

Published 13:10 IST, September 27th 2024

Soren Govt's Free Coaching Scheme in Jharkhand Gives Wings to Tribal Students' Dreams

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a pioneering scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) candidates, offering free coaching

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jharkhand cabinet expansion Likely to take place tomorrow, July 8
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a pioneering scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) candidates, offering free coaching | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:10 IST, September 27th 2024