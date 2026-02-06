'Sought Report From Meghalaya Govt...': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Coal Mine Tragedy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised the pressing issue of illegal mining in Meghalaya, stating that the problem needs to be fixed under the supervision of the state government.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday about the recent coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, Reddy noted that Meghalaya has no government-operated coal mines and that no coal block has been auctioned so far.

"An accident has occurred in illegal coal mines in Meghalaya. Several people died. There is no Govt of India coal mine in Meghalaya. Not even one block of coal mine has been auctioned to date. Neither PSU coal mines nor commercial coal mines exist there. Illegal coal mining occurs there. This needs to be stopped under the supervision of the State Govt," G Kishan Reddy said.

He added that the Union government has repeatedly urged state governments to curb illegal coal mining, but mafias continue to operate illegal mines, exploiting innocent workers. Reddy has requested a detailed report from the Meghalaya government and reiterated that illegal mining must be stopped immediately.

"We have been writing to State Govts again and again to stop illegal coal mining. Still, mafia runs illegal coal mines at various places and makes innocent people work there...I have sought a report from Meghalaya Govt...I urge all State Govts to stop illegal mining. There should be no compromise. Such accidents should not occur. Illegal mining should not take place," G Kishan Reddy added.

At least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident.

On Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine incident, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma confirmed that 18 individuals have tragically lost their lives due to the blast, and one person has sustained injuries and has been transferred to the Civil Hospital for treatment.