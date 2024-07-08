sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:11 IST, July 8th 2024

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder case: SC Seeks Reply of Convicts on Delhi Police’s Pleas Against Bail

Vishwanathan, who worked with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008 on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi-based TV journalist Soumya Vishwathan was killed while she was returning home back from office on September 30, 2008.
Delhi-based TV journalist Soumya Vishwathan was killed while she was returning home back from office on September 30, 2008. | Image: Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:11 IST, July 8th 2024