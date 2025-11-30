South Delhi Fire: 4 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Major Fire At 4-Storey Building

New Delhi: Four people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a major fire broke out at a four-storey building in South Delhi, police said. The incident took place at Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar at around 6 pm on Saturday.

The fire originated from a footwear shop located on the ground floor of the building. Delhi Police personnel rushed to the spot after reports of the fire. Forensic team have reached the spot to examine the cause of the fire.

Visuals from the scene showed charred items lying on road after the fire was doused.

An eyewitness told ANI, “It happened at 6:30 PM…Three people have died, and one has survived…We saved a child and a woman.”

Police are still investigating the matter to determine how the fire started.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in the national capital, a major fire broke out at a four-storey godown in Naraina Industrial Area early on Tuesday at around 2:15 am. The fire led to the collapse of two floors of the building.

The fire broke out at Multan Paints and Electricals, following which as many as 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.