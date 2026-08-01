South Kashmir on Edge: Coordinated LeT Assaults Signal Renewed Terror Strategy Ahead of Article 370 Anniversary

Kashmir has once again been jolted by targeted killings that feature the shifting contours of terrorism in the Valley. Kulgam incident, where a terrorist dressed in black attire entered a family home under the guise of casual conversation before pulling out a concealed AK‑47, is emblematic of this disturbing evolution. For nearly 15 minutes, he blended into the domestic setting, speaking casually and even asking for water. When the woman of the house went to fetch it, the weapon hidden in a black bag was revealed, and gunfire followed. This chilling deception mirrors earlier attacks, including Budgam in 2022, where a 17‑year‑old migrant labourer from Bihar was killed at a brick kiln. In both cases, black attire and concealed rifles were the markers of death.

In the last ten days, South Kashmir has witnessed two terror attacks; one in Anantnag and this one in Kulgam. Investigators are connecting dots between the killings, noting that both are attributed to Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar‑e‑Toiba (LeT). TRF has often been described as a “white‑collar terror group”; operatives who avoid public listing, maintain anonymity, and strike with precision. Intelligence inputs suggest the same group carried out both crimes, pointing to a coordinated strategy rather than isolated violence. The deliberate targeting of migrant workers; carpenters from Amritsar in Srinagar’s n Karfali Mohalla in February 2024, and now labourers in Kulgam reflects an attempt to spread fear among non‑locals and disrupt the fragile peace narrative.

Valley had witnessed relative calm over the past two years, except for the Baisaran attack against tourists. Analysts now suggest this lull was deceptive; a period during which terrorists prepared the ground, creating hideouts, dumping arms, and increasing Pakistani presence in districts like Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam. The sudden resurgence of violence indicates that the groundwork laid during the quiet years is now being activated. Just days after the Anantnag attack, a hideout was busted in Kulgam where a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Whether the hideout belonged to LeT or another group is still under investigation, but its presence confirms the entrenched militant infrastructure in the district.

Before 2019, local recruits openly brandished weapons on social media, announcing their affiliation with terrorist groups. That visibility has vanished. Crackdowns under UAPA, including property attachments, have forced operatives underground. Locals associated with groups now avoid public association to shield families from repercussions. The new modus operandi is silent, calculated, and less visible; but no less lethal.

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Two attacks in ten days; in Kulgam and Anantnag; have claimed three lives: a police officer and two migrant workers. Sources confirm the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note, directing agencies to restore peace and normalcy. Analysts stress these are not random killings but coordinated assaults preceded by reconnaissance. The choice of targets; migrant workers and local police cop; is calculated to send a dual message: instilling fear among outsiders while challenging the state’s security apparatus.

Valley’s security narrative has long been shaped by cycles of violence and calm. The abrogation of Article 370 was projected by the Centre as a turning point, ushering in peace and development. For two years, the absence of major attacks seemed to validate that claim. But the recent killings challenge that narrative, suggesting that terrorism has adapted rather than disappeared. The presence of Pakistani terrorists, local over‑ground workers, and silent operatives indicates a hybrid threat that is harder to detect and neutralise. Pakistan’s role in fuelling terrorism remains central, from providing safe havens and training to pushing infiltrators across the Line of Control, its involvement continues to destabilise the Valley. Intelligence assessments repeatedly highlight the influx of Pakistani cadres into districts like Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam where local over‑ground workers provide logistical support.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently underscored India’s zero‑tolerance stance on terrorism, stressing that those who attempt to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be dealt with firmly. His government has highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 as a step toward integration and development, but the resurgence of targeted killings underscores the continuing challenge of neutralising terror networks that operate with covert support and external backing.

Army, JKP, and paramilitary forces have been placed on alert ahead of the Article 370 anniversary, a period Pakistan is exploiting to destabilise the Valley. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high‑level security meeting, directing agencies to neutralise the threat.

The killings have triggered political ripples; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has questioned the timing of the attacks, arguing that such incidents raise doubts when the demand for statehood restoration is gaining momentum. His remarks reflect the tension between political mobilisation and renewed violence. PDP has already announced peaceful district‑wise protests. CM Omar Abdullah has announced ex‑gratia relief of Rs10 lakh each for the victims’ families, with an additional Rs 6 lakh from district administration.