South Korean National Found Dead in Greater Noida, Manipuri Live-in Partner Taken into Custody

A South Korean national was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner in Greater Noida on Sunday. The police have arrested the woman and launched a high-level investigation into the motive behind the murder.

The victim, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, was brought dead to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital on Sunday (January 4, 2026). Hospital authorities immediately alerted the local police after noticing suspicious injuries on the body.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was brought to the hospital by Lunjeana Pamai, a resident of Thangal, Manipur.

According to the Greater Noida Police, the investigation quickly turned toward Pamai, who had been living with the South Korean national for a considerable period. Police discovered that a violent altercation had also allegedly taken place between the couple. "During the investigation, police found that the accused woman had allegedly stabbed him to death. The two had been in a live-in relationship for a significant time," a police spokesperson stated.



A case has been officially registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station. The accused woman was taken into custody shortly after the incident and the authorities are currently looking into the circumstances that led to the incident. The South Korean embassy is expected to be informed of the development as per international protocols.