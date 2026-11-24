Lucknow: Long before the election bugle has formally sounded in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s principal opposition party, the SP, has begun to shape the battlefield. Rather than waiting for a seat-sharing pact to be sealed with the Congress, the Samajwadi Party has chosen to move on its own terms, projecting confidence and organisational readiness.

On Wednesday, the SP's intent took concrete form when the party announced the first list of contenders for the assembly elections due in early 2027, a list that is short in length but rich in political signalling.

Notably, the timing is impossible to ignore, as it came at a time when conversations with the Congress over a joint fight are still in progress, with no final understanding in place. By naming the candidates now, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has made clear that the campaign planning will not be held hostage to prolonged bargaining.

Continuity Over Change In Opening Selection

All 5 of those chosen are incumbent legislators, a decision that underlines a preference for familiar faces and established local networks over fresh experimentation. In Saharanpur district, Umar Ali Khan will once again seek the mandate from Behat, designated constituency 01, while Ashu Malik has been entrusted again with the Saharanpur urban seat, numbered 04.

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Along with Saharanpur, the SP has announced candidates from the neighbouring district of Shamli, where Nahid Hasan returns to the fray from Kairana, constituency 08, a seat long associated with intense electoral rivalry. The list is completed by Mahboob Ali, who will defend Amroha, constituency 41, and Jyoti Lodhi, who has been asked to hold on to Lalitpur, constituency 226, in the Bundelkhand belt.

The selection of the candidates have made the choices intriguing as it overlaps with Congress territory. Two of these constituencies lie within the Saharanpur parliamentary seat, currently held by Congress MP and the party’s Uttar Pradesh working president, Imran Masood. The move has been read in political circles as both an assertion of strength and a test of how the alliance will accommodate competing claims.

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26 Seats and Debate Over Winnability

Behind the scenes, two rounds of talks have already taken place. According to reports, the Samajwadi Party has placed a cautious opening proposal before the ally, offering 26 constituencies drawn from the priority list handed over by the Congress team. However, the larger arrangement remains unresolved.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has since sought to shift the conversation away from mere arithmetic towards the question of who can actually win where. In a post on X, he stressed that the two sides should judge their prospects constituency by constituency and keep public expectations in mind.

He observed, “Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect.”

Akhilesh Yadav went on to invite the Congress to broaden the horizon, saying, “Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position.”

He also suggested that his party might be able to identify fresh opportunities for the partner. “Based on our assessment and the mathematical equation for victory, we may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason,” he added.