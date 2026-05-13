Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh's Younger Son and Akhilesh's Step-Brother Prateek Yadav Passes Away at 38

New Delhi: In devastating news, Prateek Yadav- the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav- passed away today.

Prateek, who was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav, reportedly breathed his last at a hospital in Lucknow.

As per reports, the Civil Hospital in Lucknow received an emergency call at 4:55 am regarding Prateek Yadav's condition. He was immediately rushed to the facility, however, medical staff tragically declared him "brought dead" upon arrival.

Doctors have since confirmed that his passing likely occurred approximately one hour before he reached the hospital.

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Sources indicate that Prateek was found unconscious in the kitchen of his residence, despite having no known history of pre-existing illness.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed, officials have confirmed that a post-mortem is currently being conducted. The final cause of death will be established once the medical report is released.

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Struggling with health

In response to the tragedy, Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dimple Yadav have cancelled all their scheduled political engagements.

According to sources, Prateek Yadav was previously admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital a few weeks ago, where his brother Akhilesh Yadav visited him to check on his recovery.

Although his condition had stabilized enough for him to be discharged and return home, he tragically passed away shortly after. Notably, legal formalities are currently underway, and a significant police presence has been established at the Civil Hospital to maintain law and order.

Path outside politics

While he was the second son of the late patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, he chose a path outside of active politics, unlike his brother Akhilesh. His wife, Aparna Yadav, remains a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had studied at the University of Leeds, UK and was associated with real estate and fitness businesses. He also ran a gym called ‘The Fitness Planet’ in Lucknow and remained active in the fitness industry.

He was also involved in animal welfare activities through an organisation named ‘Jeev Ashray’, which worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding and care of stray dogs. Furthermore, he owns a fleet of luxury cars such as a Lamborghini costing reportedly over Rs. 5 crore and runs an NGO for the homeless people.

Marital Life 'Rift'

Earlier in January 2026, Prateek had garnered media attention following an Instagram post where he mentioned his intention to seek a divorce from Aparna Yadav, citing personal differences and mental health struggles.

In a controversial post, he accused Aparna of ruining family relationships and putting fame and influence above their personal life. Prateek confessed to being in a “very bad mental health condition” that Aparna refused to acknowledge. Hours later, several media reports blew up the news into a cauldron of debates online.

However, reports later suggested that tensions between the two had eased, with the couple sharing pictures together and indicating that matters had improved.

Prateek Yadav Net Worth

Prateek Yadav’s wealth is considerably interlinked with his real estate and fitness businesses. In 2015-16, he showed an income of Rs. 1.47 crore, while Aparna declared Rs. 50 lakh.