SP Leader Azam Khan Convicted Over 'Tanqhaiyan' Remark During 2019 Poll Campaign

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been convicted by a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in connection with a controversial statement made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The court found him guilty over his “will make you clean shoes” remark allegedly directed at the then District Magistrate of Rampur.

The case dates back to the 2019 General Elections when Azam Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Rampur, allegedly made objectionable comments against the district administration and then-DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh. The remarks had triggered a major political controversy at the time, with accusations that the SP leader attempted to intimidate election officials during the poll process.

According to reports, the complaint was filed for violating the Model Code of Conduct and for using derogatory language against a public servant during election duty.

Following an investigation, a chargesheet was submitted and the matter was heard in the MP-MLA special court in Rampur.

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The court on Friday held Azam Khan guilty in the matter. However, the quantum of sentence is expected to be pronounced separately. The conviction is being seen as another legal setback for the senior SP leader, who has faced multiple cases in recent years.

Azam Khan, a prominent face of the Samajwadi Party and former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, has previously been involved in several legal battles ranging from land-related allegations to hate speech and election code violation cases.

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