‘Space Scientists Continue To Make Nation Proud’: PM Modi Hails ISRO After NVS-03 Launch, Says Satellite Will Boost NavIC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its GSLV-F18 mission successfully placed the NVS-03 satellite in its designated orbit, calling the achievement an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous navigation capabilities.

In a post on X early Saturday morning, PM Modi praised the scientists and engineers behind the mission and said the satellite would support navigation services while advancing India's push for self-reliance in critical technologies.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03," PM Modi said.

“Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," he added.

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Jitendra Singh Lauds ISRO Team, Credits Reforms For India's Space Progress

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, also congratulated ISRO on the successful mission. He said the achievement reflected India's growing capabilities in space technology and its efforts to build an independent navigation system.

In his post on X, Singh also highlighted the role of reforms under PM Modi in creating opportunities for India's space programme.

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"Congratulations Team #ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! his remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities," he said.

He further said India's achievements in space were fulfilling the vision of pioneers Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan.

NVS-03 Restores NavIC To Minimum Operational Configuration

The successful placement of NVS-03 in its required orbit has brought India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system back to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan described NavIC as a strategic national asset that provides independent Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services. He also highlighted its role in civilian applications, including the real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.

"NavIC ((Navigation with Indian Constellation) constellation is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real time tracking of trains, vehicles, shipping vessels," he said, while congratulating the team.

Narayanan said three satellites, including NVS-01, were already functioning successfully, and the addition of NVS-03 had restored PNT services. He also linked NavIC to the government's 'one nation, one time' initiative.