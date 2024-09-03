sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Speak 5 Lines on Socialism': Prashant Kishor Dares Tejashwi Yadav; Calls Him '9th Fail'

Published 21:05 IST, September 3rd 2024

'Speak 5 Lines on Socialism': Prashant Kishor Dares Tejashwi Yadav; Calls Him '9th Fail'

"I challenge him to speak five lines on socialism. He should undergo coaching for ten days before attempting to speak", Prashant Kishor dared Tejashwi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jan Suraj Prashant Kishor and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor and Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:05 IST, September 3rd 2024