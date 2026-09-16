Speaker Rather Hits Back, Defends Short J&K Autumn Session Amid Fierce Opposition Criticism

Srinagar: As the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opens on September 21, it sets the stage for fierce confrontation between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

The truncated schedule, allowing only seven working days, has already provoked sharp exchanges, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stepping in to counter criticism from Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma.

On September 15, Sharma denounced the calendar, calling it a “mockery of the people” and accusing the government of attempting to “evade legislative accountability”.

He demanded that the session be extended to a full 30 days to ensure adequate debate on public concerns ranging from electricity and water supply to unemployment, corruption, and road infrastructure. His remarks set the tone for a heated confrontation ahead of the session.

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Meanwhile, J&K Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, who on September 16 urged Sharma to “check the facts before pointing fingers,”.

Rather argued that Jammu and Kashmir legislative record compares favourably with other states, averaging 28 sittings annually against the national average of 24. He emphasized that the autumn session is traditionally short and designed to focus on government business as well as private members’ initiatives.

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“There will be no purpose in a long session. We have to keep it business-oriented,” he said.

Speaker also drew comparisons with other assemblies, pointing out that Gujarat met for three days in September, Rajasthan for two, Uttar Pradesh for four, Madhya Pradesh for five, Punjab for six, and Goa for five.

He highlighted BJP-ruled Assam, which convened a one-day autumn session, and reminded that Sharma himself had been the BJP’s election in-charge there.

“Ask the LoP about Assam. He should answer this,” Rather said while addressing the media at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that the seven-day schedule reflected a serious commitment to legislative work. He dismissed speculation of internal divisions within the National Conference.