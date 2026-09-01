Special NIA Court Denies Bail to Teacher Accused of Sheltering Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists in J&K

Srinagar: A Special NIA Court in Jammu has rejected the bail plea of a private school teacher, arrested over five years ago for allegedly sheltering and aiding Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the Doda-Kishtwar belt.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Prem Sagar, observed that Malik’s release could prejudice the trial and risk witness intimidation.

Tanveer Ahmed Malik, a resident of Tantna village in Doda district, was arrested on March 1, 2021 and later charge‑sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with six others, including three slain terrorists; Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain.

The case was initially registered at Kishtwar police station under the UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act, and IPC before being handed over to the NIA.

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Meanwhile, the defence argued that Malik’s prolonged incarceration, more than five years in jail, justified bail. His counsel maintained that continued detention amounted to denial of liberty.

However, the NIA opposed the plea, stressing that the charges were grave and that prima facie evidence linked Malik to terror activities.

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The prosecution alleged Malik acted as an over‑ground worker, providing food, shelter and logistical support to terrorists Haroon Abbas Wani and Tahir Ahmad Bhat between June 2019 and January 2020. Wani was later killed in an encounter on January 15, 2020.

According to investigators, Malik even offered his residence and an underground cave near his home as hideouts.

However, the NIA insisted Malik was motivated by extremist ideology and was “about to join Hizbul Mujahideen as an active terrorist” before being arrested. The agency warned that if released, Malik could again be exploited by handlers to provide clandestine support.

The case itself stemmed from a March 8, 2019 incident, when terrorists led by Haroon Ahmad Wani snatched the service weapon of head constable Daleep Singh, escort in‑charge of the then Kishtwar deputy commissioner, along with three magazines and 90 rounds.

After weighing submissions, Special Judge concluded that the seriousness of allegations, available material, trial progress, and risk of witness influence outweighed arguments for bail.