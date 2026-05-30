'Spectre of Drought, El Nino': Heatwave Relents as Rains Sweep India, but Monsoon Outlook Remains Weak

New Delhi: Significant relief from the intense heatwave conditions that have gripped much of North and Central India is underway, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through the weekend.

Following weeks of soaring temperatures, which saw mercury levels consistently hover at or above 45°C, a combination of western disturbances and incoming easterly winds has triggered a sharp drop in temperatures. Between May 28 and May 30, regions including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed a decline of 5–8°C, with some isolated pockets experiencing a drop of up to 10°C.

IMD issues alerts

The IMD has issued alerts for continued active weather across several states on Saturday, May 30. The forecast highlights:

Widespread Rainfall: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across the Western Himalayan region and adjacent plains.

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Storm Warnings: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds—with speeds ranging from 40 to 80 kmph in various districts—are anticipated.

Hailstorm Alerts: The IMD has flagged the possibility of isolated hailstorms in specific northern regions, advising residents to remain cautious.

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A Brief Respite

While the current weather system provides a welcome break from the record-breaking heat, meteorologists warn that this relief may be temporary. According to the IMD’s current projections, temperatures are expected to follow a gradual rise of 6–7°C over the five days following May 30.

"The maximum temperature is likely to fall till May 30, but we anticipate a gradual climb as the influence of the current weather system wanes," an IMD spokesperson noted.

Impact on Daily LifeThe cooling trend has already been felt in the National Capital Region (NCR), where Friday recorded its lowest maximum temperature in 21 days at 36.8°C—roughly four degrees below normal. As citizens enjoy the cooler conditions, authorities have urged residents to stay alert for potential squalls and strong surface winds that may accompany the rain as the monsoon season approaches.

IMD Retains ‘Below Normal’ Monsoon

Meanwhile, the IMD has lowered its monsoon forecast for the June-September season, maintaining a prediction of 'below-normal' rainfall for the country as a whole. The agency warned that the season is likely to be 'deficient,' raising concerns about potential drought-like conditions in several regions.

According to the regional forecast, Northeast India is expected to receive normal rainfall, ranging between 94 and 106 per cent of the LPA. However, Central India, South Peninsular India, Northwest India and the Monsoon Core Zone are likely to experience below-normal rainfall during the season.

"We are providing the second-stage update for the June-September monsoon. Quantitatively, we expect 90 per cent of the LPA, with a 4 per cent model error," Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

In a downward revision, the IMD now forecasts monsoon rainfall at 90% of the LPA, compared to the 92% previously expected. There is now a 60% likelihood that the season will be 'deficient,' with precipitation falling below the 90% mark.

Beyond agriculture, a rainfall deficit could strain essential resources, including water storage, groundwater levels, and hydroelectric output, creating multi-sectoral challenges.