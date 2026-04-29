Speeding Car Fails To Turn At Sharp Bend On Mountainous Road, Plunges Into Deep Gorge | Watch
The CCTV footage shows a dark-coloured four-wheeler moving at a high speed, failing to slow down before coming to a sharp bend. Being out of control, the car moves off the road and comes to the pavement before it dives deep into a vast open gorge.
- India News
- 2 min read
Una: A video of a speeding car falling into a deep gorge has been doing the rounds on the internet, sending a reminder that one should be careful while driving, especially in the hills. The incident has led to the loss of two lives.
The CCTV footage shows a dark-coloured four-wheeler moving at a high speed, failing to slow down before coming to a sharp bend. Being out of control, the car moves off the road and comes to the pavement before it dives deep into a vast open gorge.
“Horrific… this is exactly why it’s said to drive slow in the hills, because one small mistake can turn into something devastating in seconds. A car fell into a deep gorge, and 2 lives were lost,” the caption read.
Highlighting the absence of guardrails on the mountainous road, the caption mentioned, “Wish there were barriers, maybe those lives could have been saved.”
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The comments on the post ranged from shock to pinpointing all the blame on the driver. “What was that flying object before the fall?” one of the comments read. Another expressed, “Speed, ego and negligence are the enemy of a person on the road.”
One of the X users sought to deconstruct the entire scene, detailing out what may have led to the incident.
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“It went in straight line till the edge of cliff, didn't show any sign of steering. Most likely, the driver was momentarily distracted,” one of the comments read.
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