Speeding Car With Minor Behind Wheels Mows Down Kalyan Businessman, CCTV Captures Fatal Hit-and-Run

Mumbai: Another horrific road accident led by a minor behind the wheel was reported from Maharashtra's Kalyan where a 42-year-old businessman was killed after being hit by a speeding car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The victim, Srinivas Tandale, was cycling along an incomplete stretch of the Ring Road near Chandori on Tuesday night when the incident occurred. According to police and local reports, the impact was so severe that Tandale was flung into the air and died on the spot.

CCTV Captures Fatal Crash

The entire sequence of the accident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. Footage shows the car moving at a high speed before crashing into Tandale from behind and then fleeing away from the scene. Locals immediately alerted the police, who rushed Tandale to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per local reports quoting police officials, the minor driver had allegedly taken the car keys from his home and driven onto the Ring Road. During the drive, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash. After the incident, the boy fled the scene and went into hiding. He was later arrested by the Khadakpada police around 9:00 AM on Wednesday.

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An FIR has been registered against the minor for rash and negligent driving, including non-bailable charges. Police have also named his mother, Kamini Yogesh Pandey, who owns the vehicle, as an accused. Officials said that legal action is being prepared against the boy’s father as well.

Local reports also mentioned that the minor had briefly posted on social media after the incident, describing it as a ‘small accident’ and expressed fear of being scolded by his father. The post was later deleted.

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Accident-Prone Stretch Raises Concern

The accident took place on a stretch of the Ring Road that residents say has become a hotspot for reckless driving. Locals claim barricades that once controlled speeding were removed recently, leading to an increase in traffic and dangerous driving behaviour.