Updated 30 November 2025 at 14:44 IST
Speeding Mercedes Mows Down 3 in Vasant Kunj, Killing 23-Year-Old Worker
A speeding Mercedes veered off road due to a diversion, hitting a pole and three men standing near an auto stand, killing 23-year-old Rohit from Uttarakhand and injuring his two colleagues.
New Delhi: A speeding Mercedes rammed into three people in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall, claiming the life of a 23-year-old restaurant worker from Uttarakhand.
Officials stated that the incident occurred around 2:33 AM on Sunday when the vehicle reportedly lost control due to a road diversion, leading to a collision. Three men were found injured near an auto stand and rushed to the hospital, where 23-year-old Rohit, a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival, while his two colleagues remain under treatment.
"As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand. The alleged was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding," said police.
The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Shivam, aged 29 and a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was reportedly returning home from a wedding, accompanied by his wife and elder brother.
The car belongs to Abhishek, a friend of the accused driver. Deceased family members, who reached the scene soon after the tragedy, alleged that the driver was drunk. The Delhi Police have initiated legal proceedings.
