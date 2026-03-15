Mid-Night Reel Turns Into Fatal Tragedy: 2 Dead After Speeding Verna Loses Control

New Delhi: In a chilling incident that has come to light, a high-speed car crash late Saturday night claimed the lives of two young men.

The incident occurred when a speeding Hyundai Verna, reportedly travelling at 120 kmph, lost control and slammed into a roadside structure while the occupants were allegedly filming a video for social media.

The Final Reel

The victims, identified as Avadh Tiwari and a companion, were reportedly documenting their high-speed midnight drive through the city. Moments before the tragedy struck,

Tiwari posted a video on his Instagram story showing the sedan’s speedometer climbing steadily toward 120 kmph.

Advertisement

In the footage, which has since gone viral as a grim cautionary tale, loud music played in the background as the car weaves through relatively empty streets.

Investigators believe the distraction of handling a phone while navigating at such high velocities led the driver to lose focus, causing the vehicle to aquaplane or skid during a sharp manoeuvre.

Advertisement

A Scene of Devastation

Witnesses at the scene described a deafening thud that echoed through the quiet neighbourhood. The impact was so severe that the white Hyundai Verna was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

The car reportedly hit a concrete pillar before spinning out of control. Emergency services arrived within minutes, but the structural integrity of the vehicle had been completely compromised, pinning the occupants inside. Both men were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Growing "Reel" Menace

Authorities have expressed growing concern about the speeding reel trend, where young drivers film themselves breaking traffic laws to gain followers.

Police have registered a case and are analysing the digital footprint of the victims to piece together the exact timeline of the crash.