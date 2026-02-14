Speeding Scorpio Overturns in Ghazipur, Elderly Man Killed; Five Youths Inside SUV

A horrific accident took place early Saturday morning in Delhi’s Ghazipur area, claiming the life of an elderly man. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near a petrol pump on the service road of NH-24, Ghazipur village.

How the Accident Happened

According to police, a black Scorpio SUV (registration number UP-12 AZ-**) was speeding from Mayur Vihar when the driver lost control. The vehicle struck the divider between the main road and service road, skidded, and overturned onto the footpath. Witnesses reported that the SUV flipped before coming to rest on the left side of the sidewalk.

At that time, three to four labourers were returning from work at the Ghazipur mandi. The overturned vehicle struck one of them, Koram Ali, aged 76, who was crushed and died on the spot. Originally from 24 Parganas, West Bengal, he had been residing in Ghazipur village and worked at the flower mandi. He was walking with two co-workers when the accident occurred.

Victim’s Background

Koram Ali had been living in Delhi to earn a livelihood, working daily shifts at the Ghazipur market. His body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities, and his family has been informed.

Occupants of the Vehicle

The Scorpio was carrying five people, three women and two men, all aged between 22 and 25 years. The driver, Shrey Kumar (26), resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended at the spot. The other occupants fled immediately after the crash. Police are investigating whether overspeeding alone caused the accident or if intoxication was involved.

Police Action

The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team. The SUV has been seized, and a case is being registered at PS PIA. Authorities are questioning the driver and working to trace the absconding passengers.

