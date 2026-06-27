Speeding Thar Mows Down Young Sarthak Mattoo; Father's Agonising Plea for Justice Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching appeal, Surender Mattoo, father of 33-year-old Sarthak Mattoo who died in a suspected hit-and-run involving a Mahindra Thar, has urged authorities including Delhi Police Commissioner Rekha Gupta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure swift justice for his only son.

Sarthak, who worked with an event management company in Gurgaon, was riding his motorcycle from his home in Gurgaon to Noida for office work on the morning of June 25. He left home around 6:30–6:40 AM, wearing a helmet, when the incident occurred near the Rajokri flyover.

According to Surender Mattoo, a Thar with a Karnataka registration number allegedly rammed into Sarthak from behind, ran over him, and sped away, leaving the young man lying injured on the road. There were reportedly two occupants in the vehicle.

A kind passerby who witnessed the accident picked up Sarthak’s phone, noticed the last dialed number was from his office, and contacted a colleague. The colleague then informed the family around 7:30–7:45 AM. By the time the family reached the Spinal Injuries Hospital, Sarthak had succumbed to his injuries.

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“He was wearing a helmet. Look how sturdy it is, look at the scratches on it,” Surender Mattoo said, showing the damaged helmet while fighting back tears. “I cannot bring myself to show you the condition of his clothes; it is too painful for me to bear. His mother is inside, shattered and lifeless with grief.”

The grieving father expressed deep anguish over the accused fleeing the scene without helping the victim. “They left my son lying on the road. The least they could have done was take him to the hospital,” he said.

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Surender Mattoo also raised serious questions about the police investigation, claiming that officers sent the family for a blood test of the deceased after a delay of nearly 50 hours. “After 50 hours, Commissioner sir, what traces of alcohol could be found in that blood?” he asked.

On what would have been Sarthak’s 34th birthday today, the father made an emotional plea with folded hands: “I appeal to all of you, please. I want justice... I request you, with folded hands... Arrest my son's killers. Have them hanged. They should be put behind bars. This was not merely a collision or an accident. It was a hit-and-run, a deliberate act.”

He further added, “We are taxpayers. Commissioner, sir... We have nowhere else to turn. Where can common people like us go? There is no one to listen to us.”