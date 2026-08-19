SpiceJet Acknowledges Salary Payment Delays, Cites Challenging Industry Conditions

SpiceJet has officially responded to queries from Republic regarding unpaid employee salaries, acknowledging delays in payments amid ongoing financial pressures.

In its reply to Republic, the airline stated that it, like the rest of the aviation industry, is operating in a challenging environment shaped by external factors. The carrier confirmed salary delays while noting efforts to manage disbursements in a phased manner.

This development comes against the backdrop of reported salary inconsistencies affecting staff, including recent concerns raised by employees at Bengaluru airport over pending payments spanning multiple months. SpiceJet has previously indicated that payments are released in phases, with priority given to certain employee categories, as it navigates cash-flow constraints, fleet issues, and broader sector headwinds including elevated fuel costs and geopolitical impacts.

The airline continues operations while pursuing financing options and addressing related legal and operational matters.

