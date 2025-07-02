SpiceJet Aircraft Faces Mid-Air Snag as Window Frame Dislodges, No Injuries Reported

Passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune faced a brief moment of panic on July 1 after an interior window frame detached mid-air. The incident occurred on flight SG-1080 and was captured on video by a concerned passenger who later posted it on social media platform X, raising questions about the aircraft’s airworthiness.

According to SpiceJet, the outer pane of the window remained intact, and there was no cabin depressurisation, ensuring that passenger safety was not at risk.

“The frame was reinstalled as per standard maintenance protocol after the aircraft landed in Pune,” the airline said in a statement.

While the airline confirmed that safety was never compromised, it did not disclose further details regarding the cause or checks following the incident.

The video posted by a passenger showed the window frame visibly out of place. “SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid-flight. And this flight is now supposed to head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s airworthy,” the passenger wrote.

With back-to-back technical snags making headlines, questions are once again being raised about the broader state of aircraft maintenance and regulatory oversight within India’s domestic aviation sector.

The recurrence of such incidents, from cabin panel malfunctions to turbulence-related injuries, has prompted aviation analysts and frequent flyers alike to question whether current safety checks are adequate and consistently enforced.