SpiceJet Passengers Stage Protests at Delhi Airport After Dubai Flights Delayed Beyond 24 Hours

New Delhi: Severe operational disruptions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) triggered intense protests on Tuesday after two Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights were delayed by 24 hours, leaving approximately 200 international travellers stranded inside Terminal 3.

The crisis centred on flight SG 5111, originally scheduled to depart for Dubai at 7:45 AM on Monday, and flight SG 5105, slated for a 6:45 PM departure the same day.

After multiple reschedulings that pushed departure times through Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon, neither aircraft took off as scheduled, leading to widespread chaos and anger among passengers.

Frustrated by prolonged uncertainty and a lack of direct updates from SpiceJet ground crew, stranded fliers gathered at Terminal 3 late Monday evening and continued their demonstration into Tuesday.

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Dozens of passengers held sit-ins on the terminal floor, raising slogans against the low-cost carrier and demanding immediate clarity regarding departure schedules, food, and hotel accommodations.

Several travellers reported that airline customer service desks remained unstaffed for extended stretches during the peak of the delay.

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Representatives from airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and security personnel eventually stepped in to assist affected fliers, providing temporary resting areas, water, and refreshments while with airline management.

In a statement issued Tuesday, a SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the inordinate delays to unexpected technical and operational constraints.

"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft," the statement said.

“Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused.”

The incident comes amidst broader operational hurdles for the carrier, which has faced increased regulatory oversight from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding fleet availability, schedule integrity, and financial restructuring.