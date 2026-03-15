SpiceJet to Operate Seven Special Flights From Fujairah to India on March 15-16

Gurugram: SpiceJet is operating a series of special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate travel for Indian nationals amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

On March 15, the airline is operating three special flights from Fujairah to India. Two of these flights will connect Fujairah with Delhi, while one will operate from Fujairah to Mumbai, according to an airline release. In addition to these services, the airline is also operating a special flight from Dubai to Pune today to assist passengers looking to travel to India.

On March 16, the airline will operate four special flights from Fujairah to India and one additional flight from Dubai to India. SpiceJet has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services, the release noted.

Earlier on March 4, SpiceJet also operated eight special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate the return of Indian nationals, according to the airline's release.

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All eight flights operated from Fujairah. The airline ran four special flights to New Delhi, three to Mumbai, and one to Kochi, which provided additional capacity to help stranded passengers return home. These actions came amid schedule changes and flight suspensions caused by tensions in West Asia. The situation had escalated following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, leading to Iranian retaliation that engulfed several nations and extended the conflict across the region

Now, the Gulf states are concerned about further escalation as they call for a quick diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a drone strike had targeted the Fujairah Port in the UAE, triggering a fire.

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A Gulf analyst confirmed that falling debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire near Fujairah Port on Saturday, resulting in no injuries. Experts emphasise that this development highlights the critical need for regional de-escalation, as the recurring targeting of the UAE underscores its importance as a commercial and financial hub rather than a sign of weakness.

The analyst said the incident highlights the urgency of preventing any further escalation in the region. According to the analyst, the repeated targeting of the UAE reflects its strategic importance in regional commerce, diplomacy and financial flows, rather than any weakness.

The analyst said the priority across the Gulf remains de-escalation and diplomacy, as no serious regional actor wants to be drawn into a broader conflict.

The analyst added that the wider danger extends beyond the immediate crisis, pointing to instability involving Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Muslim Brotherhood-linked Islamist elements in Sudan, and al-Shabaab in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.