‘Spits & Flies’: Hardeep Puri Goes Ballistic On Rahul Over Epstein Storm On NWTK With Arnab | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mounted a fierce counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, charging him of lowering political discourse and indulging in what he described as “spit and fly” politics.

The interview comes amid a controversy in which Puri’s name has come to light, but the Union Minister used the platform to hit back hard at Rahul Gandhi, questioning his sincerity, credibility and intent.

“Earlier… shoot and scoot. Now it is spit and fly.”

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi’s style of politics, Puri said, “My view, Arnab, is that politics, the essence of politics is freedom of speech, the essence of freedom of speech is discourse, and the essence, core of that is participation.”

He then contrasted that with what he claimed was Rahul Gandhi’s approach. “Earlier I used to describe his brand of politics of shoot and scoot. Now it is spit and fly.”

Puri accused the Congress leader of raising issues without substance. “If he wants to raise an issue, he should, he is never there. I mean, when he's not travelling abroad, and even Parliament is in session, sometimes travelling abroad when Parliament is in session, today, the issue is different.”

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on trade deals, Puri said, “If he thinks that someone, a foreign government has a chokehold on us, because XYZ, he has to explain it.”

He added, “Going and doing a Jitsu Jitsu, grip posture, so and so happened, mixing up apples and oranges, etc.”

On allegations that India “sold out,” Puri responded, “He says India sold out, sold out, and sold out why? Farmers not protected, data not protected, this not happened, that not, explain to karo, par toh lo kya likha, Arnab, this is a framework, agreement on an interim agreement, there is still stuff to be negotiated.”

He further said, “He's linking it to something in some file somewhere, something in some file somewhere, somebody has a friend of yours has a case somewhere. The Prime Minister's mind is not wired to take pressure.”

“We should let him have it now”

When asked whether the government had been too indulgent with Rahul Gandhi, Puri said, “I think so, I think in the past, I think we should let him have it now.”

He spoke about two views within political circles. “One is that it's good to have a leader of opposition like him. Because, A, he provides entertainment value, is not able to pursue any issue seriously.”

According to Puri, “He raises an issue, and then he goes completely in another direction. So it's one issue today, and then he'll raise it for about six, eight hours, then they will go off the tangent and raise another issue.”

While he said he believes in a responsible opposition, he questioned Rahul Gandhi’s ability to play that role. “Does Mr. Gandhi really grow into that role? I don't think so. I think it's late in the day, and the Congress party is imploding, there are people in the Congress party who say, kahan phas gaye.”

Puri added, “By the time he finishes the leadership of the party, they'll be too old to contest election.”

“He winked… Name is in interesting places”

Puri also revealed an encounter with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. “He walked up to me on 26th November, on Samidhan Divas. He came up to me and winked.”

“Then when he winked a second time, I smiled and asked him, "name has come in interesting places. Name is? Your name is in interesting places.”

Puri said he responded by offering clarification. “So I said, would you like to know what the context is? Ha ha, ha ha. I said, you want me to send you a note? He said, ha? So I sent him a note. Exactly what I said in the press conference.”

He added, “I could have spared him because I wanted to spare him making an ass of himself.”

Referring to a colleague’s remark, Puri said, “He said, do you know something? I said, no. "He said, never read.”

When asked if this amounted to blackmail, Puri was categorical. “No blackmail. What did he blackmail me for, man? I mean, listen, my life is an open chapter.”

He continued, “Blackmail means you have got something on me. As I said, what is in the open, where's the blackmail?”

“Displays elements of buffoonery… he needs help”

Returning to his broader criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Puri said, “If you've got somebody who, in the process of his work, displays elements of buffoonery, then you should take the entertainment value and the fact that you don't have a more serious guy.”

He admitted he once took Rahul Gandhi seriously. “I personally used to take Mr. Rahul Gandhi quite seriously. I said, while he's a late bloomer, he started late… I used to think.”

But he said his view has changed. “After he calls India a dead economy, and when it's growing at 8.2% in that quarter, when he tears up an ordinance in 2013, now when all these incidents come together in my mind, I genuinely believe, I genuinely believe that he needs help.”

Puri concluded with a pointed remark: “Now that help can be provided either by my side, or it can be provided by his party.”