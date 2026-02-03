Spitting, Littering Now Costly as Mumbai Enforces Cleanliness Bylaws With Fines Up to Rs 25,000 | Image: ANI

Mumbai residents will now face stricter penalties for unhygienic practices such as spitting in public, littering, improper waste segregation, and illegal dumping of construction debris after the city’s civic authority has introduced a revised set of cleanliness regulations aimed at improving sanitation and waste management across the metropolis.

New cleanliness bylaws come into force

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on February 2 notified the Solid Waste (Management and Handling), Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws, 2025. The updated rules replace earlier regulations and empower civic officials to impose on-the-spot fines for a wide range of violations affecting public hygiene.

According to the civic body, the bylaws are intended to curb habitual offences that contribute to dirty streets, clogged drains, and unsafe public spaces.

Fines for spitting, littering, and waste mixing

Under the revised penalty structure, spitting in public places will reportedly attract a fine of Rs 250, throwing garbage on roads, footpaths, or open areas will result in a Rs 500 penalty, and households and commercial establishments that fail to segregate wet and dry waste at the source will be fined Rs 200.

Strict enforcement of waste segregation is crucial for efficient processing and disposal, and non-compliance will no longer be treated lightly.

Heavy penalties for illegal construction waste dumping

The bylaws impose some of the highest penalties on construction and demolition waste violations. Dumping debris in unauthorised areas or transporting such waste without prior permission can lead to fines of up to, reportedly, Rs 25,000 per vehicle.

The civic body noted that illegal dumping of construction material remains a major cause of blocked stormwater drains and flooding during monsoons.

With Mumbai tightening its grip on cleanliness, the BMC has signalled a shift toward stricter accountability for everyday civic behaviour.