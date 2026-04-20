Spurious Mounjaro Injections Worth ₹56 Lakh Seized in Gurugram, Two Arrested

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with local police, busted a major illegal drug racket in Gurugram on Saturday, seizing counterfeit Mounjaro injections valued at approximately ₹56.15 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint task force intercepted a vehicle near the HUDA City Centre Metro Station in DLF Phase-IV, leading to the arrest of a medical representative and the subsequent detention of a private firm’s CEO.

During the operation, officials discovered the passenger carrying multiple strengths of the drug, which is commonly used for managing type 2 diabetes and weight loss. While the driver claimed to be a hired cab-driver from Delhi, the medical representative was found to be operating without the necessary permits to supply such medication. Further investigation led authorities to the CEO of a private firm in Sector 62, who allegedly admitted that the injections were manufactured at his residence. The authorities also found the equipment used for producing counterfeit pharmaceuticals after searching the premises.

The seized stock exhibited several red flags, including a lack of temperature-controlled storage, which is critical for the drug's efficacy.

Advertisement

The original manufacturer, Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd, also confirmed discrepancies in the packaging labels, font styles, and toll-free numbers. Drug control officials noted that while the injections were presented as imports from Italy, they appeared to be fraudulent imitations.

Legal proceedings are currently underway, with one suspect sent to judicial custody and the other remanded for further questioning. The accused have been booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as investigators work to trace the broader supply chain and identify potential buyers of the counterfeit medication.

Advertisement