Sri Ganganagar Railway Blast Case: Two More Bombs Found Near Ramsinghpur Track, Defused After Accused's Leads

New Delhi: Two more bombs have been recovered near a railway track in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district in a major development in the November 3 railway track blast case. The explosives were located near Ramsinghpur railway station following information provided by the two accused, Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, who were arrested in connection with the blast.

According to the latest update, both bombs have been defused by the bomb disposal squad. The recovery has triggered heightened security in the area, with authorities restricting public movement around the site as investigative agencies continue their operation.

The two suspicious devices were found near a railway track close to a mazar on the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway section in Anupgarh district. The police team reached the locations after questioning the arrested duo, who allegedly disclosed that they had planted explosives in the area on October 12-13 as well.

A bomb disposal squad from Jaipur was rushed to Ramsinghpur following the discovery. Security was tightened around the site, and public movement was restricted as the operation to secure and defuse the explosives was carried out.

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November 3 Railway Track Blast

The latest recovery comes days after an explosion damaged railway tracks on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in the Ramsinghpur area on November 3.

The explosion took place at around 9:45 pm, damaging railway tracks and two concrete-and-steel sleepers and leaving a crater approximately two to three feet deep. A major tragedy was averted as a passenger train had crossed the stretch before the explosion. Train services on the route were suspended for safety inspections and repairs before being restored on November 5.

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Two Arrested, Suspected Pakistan Connection Under Probe

Rajasthan Police arrested Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, also identified as Davinder Singh, from Punjab's Gurdaspur district on November 14 in connection with the railway blast. The arrests were made in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police, Punjab Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur Police.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the accused were allegedly acting on the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers. Investigators suspect that a handler identified as Shah was involved in orchestrating the conspiracy, with agencies probing possible links to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Police also recovered two weapons, 40 live cartridges and Rs 30,000 in cash from the accused. Three other individuals were detained over their suspected roles in providing logistical assistance, including shelter, transportation and guidance to the railway track.