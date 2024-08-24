Published 14:04 IST, August 24th 2024
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen, CM Stalin Expresses 'Grave Concern'
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged maritime violation, and Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged the matter.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Further, in the past two weeks, there have been a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka, | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:04 IST, August 24th 2024