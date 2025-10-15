Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to Arrive in India on October 16 for First Official Visit | Image: X

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday, October 16, for her first official visit to India since taking office. The three-day visit, from October 16 to 18, comes shortly after her recent trip to Beijing, where she attended the ‘Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women 2025’.

During her visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Dr. Jaishankar is expected to call on her soon after her arrival.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will also meet with representatives from Indian business chambers and industry bodies, as both countries explore ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and development projects.

This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, where he expressed appreciation for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s efforts to maintain strong bilateral ties. President Dissanayake, elected in 2024, has committed to a balanced foreign policy that includes close relations with both India and China.

Just before her arrival in India, Prime Minister Amarasuriya met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 14. Their talks focused on strengthening collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as cooperation in sectors such as port infrastructure, agriculture, digital technology, tourism, and security.

In India, Prime Minister Amarasuriya will also attend a special event at Hindu College, Delhi University, her alma mater. An academic and anthropologist by training, she was a prominent figure in Sri Lankan higher education and social activism before entering politics in 2020. She was also part of a national committee on constitutional reforms, contributing to public consultations across the country.