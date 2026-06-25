Sridhar Vembu Slams DMK Over Thirupparankundram Deepam Row, Urges TVK's Vijay to Reject 'Pseudo-Intellectual' Politics

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has weighed in sharply on the ongoing Thirupparankundram Deepam controversy, accusing the DMK of running what he called a "Sanatana eradication program" and linking it directly to the dispute over lighting a ceremonial lamp near a hilltop dargah in Madurai.

What Vembu said

In a social media post, Vembu argued that equating secularism with hostility toward Hindu traditions reflects what he described as a flawed idea pushed by "progressive intellectuals." He said Sanatana Dharma is inherently pluralistic and accepting of multiple faiths, and accused critics of practising a "fake secularism" that seeks to impose dogma in its place.

Vembu also addressed TVK leader Vijay directly, urging him to distance himself from what he called the "pseudo-intellectual garbage" of the DMK era. He clarified this was not an endorsement of BJP's political philosophy, but a call to respect the spiritual heritage of Tamil Nadu and the country more broadly. He ended his remarks with a prayer to the deity at the Thirupparankundram temple.

The dispute behind the remarks

Vembu's comments come against the backdrop of a legal battle over the Deepathoon, a stone structure near the summit of Thirupparankundram Hill, close to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. Temple devotees had sought permission to light a lamp there during the Karthigai Deepam festival, a request the DMK government had opposed on grounds that it could trigger communal tension given the site's proximity to the dargah.

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The Madras High Court rejected those concerns in stages, first through a single-judge order, then through a Division Bench ruling on January 6 that upheld it. The bench held that the land belonged to the Subramaniya Swamy Temple and that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board had no standing in the matter. It also faulted the state for not using the dispute as an opportunity for dialogue between communities.

Where things stand

The Tamil Nadu government, now led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's administration, has since challenged that High Court ruling before the Supreme Court, filing its appeal on June 11. The case is pending, and Vembu's remarks add a prominent voice to the political debate surrounding it, even as the legal questions remain unresolved.