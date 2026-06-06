'Peace Over Problems': Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt Refuses Thiruparankundram Hilltop Deepam Despite Court Nod

New Delhi: In a move that goes against the Madras High Court order, the Vijay government has made it clear that the Karthigai Deepam will not be lit atop the Thiruparankundram hill and instead, it will be lit at the same location used over the last two years rather than on top of the hill.

Further, explaining its decision, the government said it does not want to take sides in the controversy and would prioritise maintaining social harmony.

“We have made it clear multiple times. Thiruparankundram people believe in peace, and they want that to continue. The government will also follow that. Two years ago, where the lamp was lit, it will be the same place where Deepam will be lit,” the government said.

The statement suggests that despite demands from sections seeking hilltop lighting, authorities have chosen continuity over changing the practice this year.

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Madras High Court Upholds Order Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On Hilltop

The government’s stand comes despite the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court permitting the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill.

Earlier, in its observations, the court also said the purpose of lighting the Deepam at an elevated point was so that devotees could witness it from afar.

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Further, the bench questioned objections raised over law and order concerns, saying there was “no plausible reason” to deny permission.

It also strongly criticised arguments that hilltop lighting could disturb peace.

The bench described fears of public disorder as an “imaginary ghost” and said such submissions risked creating mistrust between communities rather than solving disputes.

The court also rejected claims surrounding ownership disputes over the location, calling some submissions difficult to accept.

A Hill That Carries Centuries Of Coexistence

Thiruparankundram occupies a singular place in Tamil Nadu’s cultural and religious landscape. Recognised as one of the Arupadai Veedu, the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, the hill is revered as the site associated with the divine wedding of Murugan and Deivanai, a tradition deeply rooted in Tamil devotional literature and temple ritual.

The Deepathoon stone pillar at the summit has traditionally been the site where the Karthigai Deepam is lit, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and intended to be visible to devotees gathered below.

The hill also houses a Muslim dargah, reflecting a layered religious presence that has existed for generations. While both places of worship have historically functioned in proximity, disputes in recent years over access and ritual practices triggered administrative restrictions and legal challenges.

The present appeals were filed after the state and temple authorities opposed a single judge’s order allowing the Deepam to be lit, citing law and order concerns and ownership claims. The High Court, however, rejected these arguments in strong terms, warning against invoking speculative fears that could deepen communal mistrust.