Srikakulam stampede: Andhra Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visits injured devotees at hospital, announces probe committee

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday visited the injured devotees at a hospital following the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, which claimed nine lives and left several others wounded.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the patients, Minister Reddy expressed profound grief and outlined the government's response.

"I visited both the temple and the hospital, and met with patients. It is an unfortunate incident at the newly constructed temple. Devotees faced difficulties due to long queues and cramped spaces. The Collector has ordered an investigation committee comprising retired judges, IAS officers, and technical experts," he said.

"The committee will submit its report to the government, based on which appropriate action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.

In a post shared on X, President Murmu said, "Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences and announced ex-gratia of two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the Srikakulam temple stampede, which claimed nine lives.

Naidu observed a moment of silence for the victims and expressed deep anguish over the tragedy. He instructed officials to provide prompt and proper treatment to the injured and requested that local officials and public representatives visit the site to oversee relief measures.