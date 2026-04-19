Srinagar Airport Detains US Citizen, Indian-Origin Traveler with Banned Satellite Phone

Srinagar: Authorities at Srinagar International Airport detained two foreign nationals on Sunday after prohibited satellite phones were recovered from their luggage, triggering fresh concerns over unauthorized communication devices in the Valley.

The primary detainee has been identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, a resident of Montana, USA. He was intercepted when security officials discovered the satellite phone in his baggage.

Alongside him, Haldar Koushik, originally from Kolkata and now settled in the United States, was also taken into custody. Both men are currently being questioned to ascertain the purpose of their visit and the intended use of the devices.

Officials said that possession of satellite phones without prior authorization is strictly prohibited under the Indian Telegraph Act and related security regulations.

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“Unauthorized satellite communication poses serious security concerns,” a senior officer said, adding that the matter has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The incident comes against the backdrop of repeated violations by foreign nationals. In May last year, an American ophthalmologist was detained at Puducherry airport with an Iridium satellite phone.

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Similar cases have involved Chinese and British nationals caught with satellite devices at airports and hotels across India.

To curb such violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued instructions on January 30, 2025, directing airlines to inform passengers about the ban through in‑flight announcements, overseas offices, and onboard magazines.

In a separate case, joint security agencies in Kashmir detained Hu Congtai (29), a Chinese national, in December 2025 after his movements across restricted zones and suspicious online activity raised alarm. He was then taken into custody at the Humhama police post in Budgam and was questioned over alleged visa violations and visits to sensitive locations.

Investigators then revealed that Hu’s tourist visa, issued for Buddhist pilgrimage sites, explicitly barred travel to restricted or cantonment areas. Despite this, he managed to visit Leh, Zanskar, and later Srinagar, staying at unregistered accommodations.

Surveillance data placed him near sensitive military installations, while his phone contained searches related to CRPF deployment and Article 370.

Authorities confirmed that deportation proceedings were followed after the legal process was completed.

Hu’s detention had prompted Srinagar Police to intensify checks on accommodations hosting foreign nationals. Raids across the city uncovered multiple establishments violating mandatory Form-C reporting norms under the Immigration & Foreigners Act.

FIRs were registered against several hotels, homestays, and houseboats, including Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS, Hotel Golden Forest, Hotel Khyber, IMY HomeStay, and houseboats such as Floating Castle, Best View, Crystal Palace, and Lake Palace.

Officials said the crackdown was to ensure strict compliance with immigration rules and prevent misuse of hospitality infrastructure by foreign nationals entering sensitive zones.