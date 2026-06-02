Srinagar Airport to Remain Shut For 15 Days: Flight Suspension Announced, Check Dates, Reasons And Travel Advisory

Srinagar: In a major development, Srinagar International Airport has announced a phased maintenance blueprint culminating in a complete 15-day flight suspension later this year.

The decision, aimed at conducting essential infrastructural repairs, will halt all commercial, private, and chartered operations at the Valley’s primary air gateway.

Maintenance Timeline and Key Dates

According to an official passenger advisory released by the Srinagar Airport authorities, the runway overhaul will follow a two-tier timeline to minimise sudden gridlocks while allowing technical teams to prepare:

1. Bi-Weekly Closures (July 1 – September 30):

Advertisement

To begin the upkeep process, the airport runway will be completely unavailable for flight operations on every Monday and Tuesday for three months.

2. Complete Fortnight Shutdown (October 1 – October 16):

Advertisement

The bi-weekly restrictions will culminate in a total, uninterrupted 15-day closure of all runway operations in the first half of October.

Airport officials have clarified that while the Indian Air Force (IAF) has drawn up the proposed outline, the blueprint is in its final planning phases, and detailed data will be synchronised across commercial systems upon receiving formal government approval.

Urgent Reasons Behind the Suspension

Srinagar Airport is a dual-use airfield controlled strategically by the Indian Air Force, which manages its sole air traffic control and runway infrastructure.

Because it serves both heavy domestic flights and military jet movements, the single runway undergoes massive structural stress.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the IAF has already placed daytime operational length restrictions on the runway since April, compressing the daily flight window to between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

The upcoming full shutdown is mandatory to lay a fresh, heavy-duty layer of asphalt macadamisation and execute critical safety repairs.

Because these chemical sealing components require uninterrupted, vibration-free periods to cure properly, partial or night closures are functionally impossible.

Critical Travel Advisory for Passengers

The October closure directly collides with India's peak festive travel window, including the Navratri and Durga Puja holidays.

This block traditionally has a massive domestic tourist influx into Kashmir, particularly from regions like West Bengal.

S. No Phase Duration Operational Status Impact Area 1. Phase 1 July 1 – Sept 30 Closed every Monday & Tuesday Partial weekly booking adjustments 2. Phase 2 Oct 1 – Oct 16 100% Complete Shutdown Mass cancellations / No commercial flights

Actionable Advisory

Travellers planning journeys to the Valley during these blocks are strongly urged to cross-verify itineraries directly with their airlines.

Major carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, are restructuring schedules, rerouting certain special operations (such as returning Hajj pilgrim flights via alternative embarkation points like Ahmedabad due to payload curbs), and offering refund windows.

With air access cut off in October, travellers must expect severe traffic volumes on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).