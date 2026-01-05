Srinagar DM Suspends VPN Services for Two Months Citing Public Order, Cyber Security Concerns

Srinagar: The District Magistrate of Srinagar has ordered the immediate suspension of all Virtual Private Network (VPN) services within the territorial jurisdiction of the district for a period of two months, citing concerns related to public order and cyber security.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers the district administration to take preventive measures in situations that may pose a threat to public safety and law and order.

According to the order, the decision was taken following apprehensions that VPN services could be misused by vested interests to carry out activities that may adversely impact public order and cyber security in the district. The administration noted that certain features of VPNs have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities.

“These include the incitement of unrest, dissemination of inflammatory material, and concealment of digital footprints that could hinder effective monitoring and investigation by law enforcement agencies”, the order stated.

Advertisement

The suspension will remain in force for two months unless withdrawn earlier. Authorities have directed all service providers and concerned agencies to ensure strict compliance with the order. The move comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with officials maintaining that the measure is preventive in nature and aimed at safeguarding peace and stability in the district.