Srinagar Grenade Attack: NIA Names Three Accused In Chargesheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three terror suspects linked to the banned ISIS/ISJK terrorist group in connection with the 2024 Srinagar market grenade attack. The attack, which occurred last year on November 3, resulted in the death of one woman and left several other civilians injured.

According to the NIA, the agency has named Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik in the chargesheet, which was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu. The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the NIA, all the three accused are currently lodged in judicial custody.

The NIA, in a statement, stated that Usama and Umer were arrested on November 7, four days after the grenade attack. Further Afnan was arrested on November 8, for his active role in the terror conspiracy.

The NIA investigation has revealed that the trio had planned, conspired, and executed the grenade attack with the intent to create panic and terror in the region.

As per the NIA investigation, the attack was part of a broader strategy to disturb public order and further the violent agenda of terrorist outfits operating with support from across the border.

The NIA has revealed possible involvement of other terror groups in the conspiracy behind the attack. Further the investigating agency is working to identify the wider network involved in the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

After the grenade attack incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police had registered a case and initiated an investigation into the case. Later the the case was handed over to the NIA, following which the agency registered a fresh case on January 31, and initiated and an investigation.