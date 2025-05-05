Srinagar Horror: Nomadic Woman Found Tied To Tree, Face Defaced, In Gruesome Murder

Srinagar: A gruesome murder of a 45-year-old woman has shaken Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, leading to a massive outrage and condemnation. According to reports, a 45-year-old woman, who had gone to graze her goats in the Nishat area, was found dead, allegedly tied to a tree with her clothes torn, hands cuffed, and face defaced. The victim, a resident of Reasi, was identified as a member of a nomadic community that migrates seasonally.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the woman, whose name has not been disclosed, ventured out to graze her goats in the Nishat area. After locals reportedly witnessed her lifeless body, tied to the tree, they immediately alerted the police and called them at the site. The police, after arriving at the spot, found the woman's body in a deplorable state, with visible signs of torture and brutality.

According to the locals, the woman was still breathing when she was found tied to the tree, and was immediately rushed her to a nearby healthcare centre. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Srinagar Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested one accused person in connection with the murder. A senior police official stated that three other suspects are currently absconding, and the police are working to apprehend them. The police officials have assured the victim's family that they will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

On the other hand, the victim's family has expressed outrage and anger over the hospital's handling of the postmortem procedure. According to the family, doctors at the hospital delayed the postmortem, referring the case to one another, and the procedure was not conducted until late at night. The family alleges that the doctors' lethargy and lack of urgency further exacerbated their grief and trauma.

One of deceased relative stated that the family members are grappling with the shock and horror of the incident, and the delayed postmortem has only added to their anguish. "We were expecting some kind of support and understanding from the hospital, but instead, we were met with apathy and indifference," a family member alleged. The hospital's administration has not yet responded to the family's allegations.

The Srinagar Police have assured the public that they will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. The police have also appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation. "We understand the gravity of the situation, and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice," a senior police officer said, adding that the police team will leave no stone unturned in revealing the truth behind this heinous crime.