'You Know PM Narendra Modi...': Rajnath Singh Signals Strong Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the nation that India will take a stern stance against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Speaking at the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi on Sunday, Rajnath Singh emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to giving a "befitting reply" to those who dare to attack the country.

Amidst growing tension with Pakistan, the Defence Minister's statement was a clear message to the terrorists and their supporters that India will not tolerate such attacks on its soil. He stressed that as the Defence Minister, it is his responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders and to give a strong response to those who threaten India's sovereignty. Rajnath Singh's words were laced with determination and resolve, leaving no doubt that the government is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, was a barbaric act of violence that targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was widely condemned, and the government has since taken several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. India also gave Pakistani nationals 40 hours to return to their country and has reduced the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

Here's What Rajnath Singh Said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the nation that under the steadfast leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India will deliver a decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, Singh exuded confidence in the government's ability to tackle terrorism, stating, "You are well aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering work ethic, unrelenting perseverance, and exceptional efficiency. I want to assure you that whatever you want will happen under his leadership."

Union Minister Singh asserted that his responsibility as Defence Minister to ensure the nation's security and protect its borders. "As Defence Minister, it is my paramount duty to safeguard our country's borders alongside our brave soldiers. It is equally my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our nation," he declared.

The Defence Minister's statement was seen as a stern warning to terrorists and terror plotter Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. Rajnath Singh's words reflected the government's resolve to tackle terrorism and ensure justice for the victims, reinforcing the nation's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and integrity.

India's Diplomatic Measures

The government's diplomatic measures against Pakistan are a clear indication of India's resolve to take a strong stance against terrorism. By suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which was signed in 1960, India has sent a strong message to Pakistan that it will not tolerate terrorism and will take all necessary measures to protect its interests. The treaty's suspension is a significant development, as it highlights India's willingness to re-evaluate its relationships with countries that support or harbor terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the nation that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination. The Prime Minister's words were a clear message to the terrorists that India will not rest until it brings them to justice. Modi emphasized that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.

The government's resolve to take a strong stance against terrorism is evident in its actions. By taking diplomatic measures against Pakistan and assuring the nation of a stern response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has sent a clear message that it will not tolerate terrorism. The government's commitment to protecting the country's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens is unwavering, and it will take all necessary measures to achieve these goals.

