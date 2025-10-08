Srinagar Police Attaches Residential Property Worth Rs 75 Lakhs in Major Action Against Drug Peddler

Srinagar: In a significant step towards combating drug trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property and land valued at approximately Rs 75 lakhs under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act ( NDPS Act ).

The attached property a shared double-storey residential house and 2.5 marlas of shared land (out of a total of 15 marlas) is located at Kenihama, BK Pora, Nowgam.

As per revenue records, the property is registered in the name of Mohammad Jaffar Ganie, father of Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie alias Pawa, who is presently lodged in District Jail Kathua under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie has been named in FIR No. 128/2022 under Sections 8, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Nowgam.

The investigation established that Parwaiz, being an active shareholder in the said property, holds a room in the residential house and 2.5 marlas of land. Based on this, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The attachment was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate First Class, BK Pora, and two independent witnesses, following thorough legal procedures.

Approval for the action was granted by the competent authority (SAFEMA, New Delhi), and due notice was served in accordance with the law.

The owner is now legally barred from selling, leasing, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the attached property, under the provisions of law.