Vistadome Train Service in Kashmir Restricted to Banihal–Budgam During Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage Season

Srinagar, June 30: Railway authorities have announced a temporary curtailment of Kashmir’s Vistadome Special train service, citing security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. From July 1 to August 31, the train will operate only between Banihal and Budgam, instead of its extended route to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Vistadome service, introduced in October 2023, was designed to transform passenger travel in the Valley. Equipped with 360-degree rotating seats, wide glass windows, and transparent roofs, the train offers panoramic views of Kashmir Valley.

In February 2024, the service was extended to Katra, significantly improving connectivity by linking Kashmir with one of India’s busiest pilgrimage destinations. The expansion was seen as a major step in boosting tourism and easing travel for pilgrims heading to Vaishno Devi.

A spokesperson for the Jammu railway division confirmed the change, stating, “For the information of passengers, Train No. 04688/04687 Vistadome Special will run up to Banihal instead of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from July 1 to August 31 or until further orders,”.

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Officials said that the decision follows recommendations from security agencies, who advised limiting the train’s route during the pilgrimage season.

Annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. With thousands of pilgrims expected to travel through Jammu and Kashmir during this period, authorities are prioritising safety and smooth conduct of the event.

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