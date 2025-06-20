Stabbed 15 Times In 30 Seconds: CCTV Captures Man Attacking Differently-Abled Father with Knife

In a disturbing incident, a man viciously attacked his differently-abled father with a knife under the influence of alcohol. The heart-wrenching incident was caught on a store’s CCTV camera, which captured the son stabbing his father 10–15 times.

The attacker, identified as Amarjeet, was seen in the footage riding his bike directly into the shop in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, to confront his father, Narendra Singh Chawla, on June 17.

The footage shows Narendra Singh Chawla getting ready to shut his shop for the day. As he walks toward the entrance, likely expecting a customer, Amarjeet arrives visibly drunk. Within seconds, he pulls out a knife and begins stabbing his father repeatedly. The 30-second video captures the elderly man screaming in pain as the brutal attack unfolds.

What we know so far about Amarjeet is that he is a former teacher who recently lost his job and reportedly blames his parents for his situation. The father is currently admitted to the district hospital and remains in critical condition.