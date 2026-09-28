Staggered Office Timings, Ban on Polluting Vehicles, Last-Mile Connectivity Form Core of Delhi’s Winter Air Pollution Action Plan

New Delhi: Staggered office timings, a ban on entry of non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi, doubled parking charges and strengthened last-mile connectivity will be key pillars of the capital’s winter action plan to combat air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The measures were finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers.

Sirsa said the “No PUC, No Fuel” campaign will be intensified in mission mode, with strict action against end-of-life vehicles at all 500 petrol pumps equipped with ANPR systems. From November 1, registered vehicles entering Delhi from outside that do not meet BS-VI norms will be barred. Parking charges will also be doubled from the same date, though electric vehicles will continue to pay normal rates.

To ease congestion and promote public transport, the government will introduce staggered office timings along with 50% work-from-home arrangements. “We need to further improve last-mile connectivity. If we strengthen last-mile connectivity, the metro network will also be strengthened,” Sirsa said, noting that 5,088 electric buses are already operating in Delhi, with another 150 recently added.

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Dust control measures will be tightened. From November 1 to January 31, outdoor dust-generating demolition and construction activities will be prohibited (indoor work will be allowed). Roads will undergo deep cleaning every fortnight. Brown patches and greenery drives will be taken up under the Bhagidari campaign with public participation. Of the 3,065 km of roads targeted for reconstruction by 2026, 1,193 km had been completed by September 20.

Dedicated teams, each including a DPCC representative, will work to prevent garbage burning. Of 62 identified pollution hotspots, 42 have already been brought under control, and ministers, MPs, MLAs and the Chief Minister will personally visit remaining sites. Union Minister Yadav is also expected to inspect one or more hotspots.

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Other steps include continued progress under the Parivartan Scheme to replace older goods vehicles and buses, installation of online continuous monitoring systems and air pollution control devices in industries, and creation of heating spaces for the winter (on the lines of cooling spaces set up in summer).