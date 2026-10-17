Stampede-like Situation at a North Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Leaves Dozens Injured

Kolkata: A stampede-like situation erupted on Saturday evening at the popular Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, leaving at least 35 people injured, several of them critically, according to several media reports.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:40 pm near the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja pandal in the Girish Park police station area. Heavy rush of pandal-hoppers, compounded by sudden heavy rain and reportedly inadequate crowd management, triggered the chaos.

Police and emergency responders swiftly intervened. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (MCH), reports said. Reinforcements from the control room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams, and ambulances with medical staff were deployed on site. NDRF teams were also called in.

Authorities have closed the pandal to visitors following the incident. Initial reports put the number of people taken to hospital at around 35, with at least five in critical condition. Exact figures and further details are still being assessed.

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In the aftermath, the West Bengal government has launched a toll-free helpline for information related to the accident. Concerned relatives and the public can call 1800-345-5678.

An eye witness, present at the spot, told IANS, "...The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter are hospitalized..."

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Another eye witness told IANS, "I still haven’t been able to understand what happened, so I can’t comment on the incident at this point...."

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached the location to take stock of the situation.