Standoff In The Hills: Why Manipur Is Facing Fresh Volatility

New Delhi: With continued violence and a fragile peace, the cycle of unrest shows no signs of abating in Manipur. This time over Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand‘s proposed visit to Churachandpur.

After a lull for a few days, tensions flared when Kuki-Zo civil society groups protested Khemchand’s planned visit, arguing that the region's ongoing ethnic strife and unstable security environment made his arrival ill-timed and unsuitable.

The Kuki Civil Society Organisations (KCSOs) in Churachandpur have declared a ban on the entry of all Meitei individuals, government representatives, and officials—including the Chief Minister—into the district, stating that the restriction will remain in place until the ethnic conflict is politically resolved.

Appeal to postpone visit

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the Kuki community's primary socio-political body, urged the Chief Minister to delay his trip. KIM cautioned that moving forward with the visit despite local objections could trigger further conflict, jeopardizing the delicate peace process and escalating existing tensions.

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Although the Chief Minister's trips to other hill districts have been framed as efforts to build confidence, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) emphasized that the climate in Kuki-Zo-majority areas like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal remains extremely volatile.

The organization warned that compelling an official visit could widen the existing trust gap and jeopardize current initiatives dedicated to restoring stability.

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What joint statement said

On Friday, a coalition of prominent Kuki-Zo groups- including Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, KSO Churachandpur, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (GHQ), the Kuki Women Union, Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (GHQ), and the Kuki Chiefs Association Churachandpur- issued a joint statement reconfirming their unified position.

“Until a just and lasting solution to the Kuki-Zo–Meitei conflict is achieved, no Meitei individual, official, or delegation, including the Chief Minister of Manipur, will be permitted to enter our district,” the organisations said.

Blockade in Manipur

Fresh tensions gripped Manipur on Friday after Kuki civil society organisations enforced a total shutdown across Churachandpur district.

The shutdown, called by several Kuki-Zo organisations, began early in the day with protesters blocking major roads using burning tyres, logs and other barricades, bringing traffic and commercial activity to a complete halt.

Last rites of BJP MLA Valte

Reportedly, speculations are also rife that CM may attend the funeral service of the late MLA Vungzagin Valte, who will be laid to rest at the YPA Cemetery, Dorcas Veng, Churachandpur on July 4.

Valte who succumbed to injuries sustained in the brutal mob attack on him in Imphal on May 4, 2023, during the early days of the ethnic violence. Valte had remained bedridden for nearly three years before passing away, making his funeral a politically and emotionally significant event.

Khemchand first visit

The proposed visit would also have been Khemchand Singh's first visit to Churachandpur since the outbreak of the Meitei-Kuki ethnic conflict in May 2023.

As protests intensified, fresh violence was reported from Torbung, the last Meitei-majority village bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, one of the most sensitive flashpoints of the conflict. According to local reports, suspected Kuki militants allegedly opened fire from the Churachandpur side towards Torbung.

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel moved into Churachandpur town to disperse protesters and secure key locations as demonstrations continued. Security deployment was significantly intensified across the district amid fears that the shutdown and fresh firing could trigger another escalation.