West Bengal Shocker: Rs 1 Cr Cash, Alcohol Bottles, Condoms, And ‘A Bedroom’ Found Inside School Premises; Sparks Outrage

Kanchrapara: A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district after police conducted a raid on an English-medium school, found a staggering amount of cash alongside an illegal furnished room, alcohol bottles, and packets of condoms.

The shocking recovery, made at the Harnett English Medium School in Kanchrapara, has left locals stunned and triggered widespread outrage.

The incident came to light after a complaint lodged by the school’s acting principal, Bikash Chandra Pal, who alleged deep-rooted financial irregularities, embezzlement, and cheating by a few staff members.

Acting on the complaint, police personnel, accompanied by central security forces, entered the campus.

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When investigators under the supervision of school authorities forced open a vault, they were stunned to find massive bundles of currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.

Due to the sheer volume of the stash, cash-counting machines had to be rushed to the campus. By the end of the overnight operation, the police recovered a total of Rs 1.77 crore in unaccounted cash.

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However, the financial scandal quickly took a darker, more disturbing turn. During a subsequent sweep of the building, officers inspected the school’s designated "sick room."

Inside, investigators discovered that the space had been converted into a semi-furnished setup closely resembling a private bedroom.

Alongside the bedding, authorities seized premium alcohol bottles and multiple packets of condoms hidden inside an almirah.

The shocking findings have caused immense distress among parents, who are now questioning student safety and the institution's integrity. Local political leaders also descended on the school premises.

A high-level inquiry is demanded by local representatives, who expressed absolute horror, stating that it is deeply shameful to see a sacred space of learning turned into a hub for unethical activities and hidden cash stashes.

The police have seized the cash, documents, and computer hard drives for forensic analysis.